Russia has no plans for military base in Madagascar — MFA

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to open a military base in Madagascar, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with RTVI.

"We have no plans regarding any base," he said.

Vershinin noted that socio-economic problems in Madagascar had been building up, with widespread protest movements, and the military has now come to power. "We believe that all positive steps that help alleviate socio-economic tensions, help correct the country’s development and put it on a stable track, these are all areas where we should provide support. And we intend to do so," the deputy minister emphasized.