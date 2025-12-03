Russia maintains intensive consultations with OPCW on expert visit — permanent envoy

THE HAGUE, December 3. /TASS/. Russia is holding active consultations with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the upcoming visit of experts invited at Moscow’s request, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, told TASS.

"Russia continues to work with the OPCW Technical Secretariat on the issue of receiving its experts. Active consultations are underway," he said.

According to the diplomat, Russia expects the visit by experts to eventually take place. "Of course, I cannot disclose any details in accordance with the rules in force at the OPCW," he added.

On July 21, Tarabrin told TASS that Moscow had submitted an official request for a technical mission to visit the area of the Ukrainian conflict to assist in investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons. According to the diplomat, this is possible under Article VIII of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which provides for requests for technical assistance from the organization when there is suspicion that chemical weapons may have been used.