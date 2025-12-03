Russia demands condemnation of attacks on ships in Turkey’s waters — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow demands condemnation of terrorist attacks on vessels in Turkey’s exclusive economic waters, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with RTVI.

"Naturally, this practice of attacking vessels in the Turkish economic zone is unacceptable, as we consider these to be terrorist attacks and, naturally, they should be condemned," the senior Russian diplomat argued.

He downplayed apprehensions that the attacks could reduce or impact Turkey’s potential as a mediator, referring to strikes on civilian facilities that the Kiev regime has carried out in the past few years, including the sabotage on the Crimean Bridge and other civilian infrastructure. "Clearly, attacks on civilian vessels, and threats to sailors from numerous countries, including Russia, are unacceptable and should be denounced," he reiterated.

Vershinin also conveyed Moscow’s appreciation of the mediatory potential of its Turkish partners.

Attacks on tankers

On Tuesday, a drone attack occurred on the Russian vessel Midvolga 2 in the Black Sea, which was en route with a cargo of vegetable oil to Georgia. The attack resulted in minor damage to the vessel’s superstructure. No one was injured. The attack was 80 nautical miles off the coast of Turkey, and the vessel safely reached the Turkish port of Sinop.

On November 28, the Gambian-flagged tankers Kairos and Virat, en route to Russia without cargo, sent distress signals respectively 28 and 38 nautical miles off the coast of Turkey in the western Black Sea. A fire started in the engine room area of the Kairos. The crew of the Virat reported damage to the hull, but no major fires.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday after a Cabinet meeting that the attacks on tankers in the republic’s exclusive economic zone indicate an alarming escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and are inexcusable.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the strikes on the tankers as terrorist attacks. She noted that the Kiev regime’s secret services in fact claimed their involvement in the attacks by publishing video evidence of the terrorist attacks in Ukrainian media.