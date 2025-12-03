Russia goes by Alaska understandings in Ukraine negotiations — MFA

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow is basing its contacts on a potential settlement in Ukraine on the understandings reached at the Russian-US summit in Alaska, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told RTVI in an interview.

"Of course, we are basing our position — and Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has said this many times — on the understandings that were discussed and agreed upon in Alaska," the deputy foreign minister said. He stressed that contacts with US representatives are very important and expressed confidence that they allow "everything to be carefully examined and the main points, the root causes of the conflict, to be carefully recalled."

Commenting on the prospects for further confirmation of possible agreements, Vershinin noted that "their approval at the international level cannot be ruled out." "I think it is simply not appropriate to get ahead of ourselves at this point," he added. "That is a matter for tomorrow."

In August 2025, Putin visited the United States for the first time in 10 years and met personally with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, for the first time in six years. The presidents spoke for a little over three hours, including their initial brief conversation on the red carpet. They then held a joint press conference to summarize the talks.

The situation around Ukraine was one of the main topics of the summit, Putin said at the press conference.