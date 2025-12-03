Russia sees positive developments in US policy in Middle East — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia has observed positive changes in the United States’ approach to the Middle East following the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with RTVI.

"The role of the United States in the Middle East, just like the role of other major players, is assessed by us through the prism of how quickly, effectively and sustainably long-standing conflicts in this region can be resolved," he said. "It must be noted that with the arrival of Trump’s administration we do see movement in a positive direction, because we see Washington’s desire to understand and contribute to resolving the many conflicts that persist in the Middle East."

In this context, the deputy foreign minister recalled the conflict in Gaza and Trump’s plan, which was submitted and incorporated into a United Nations Security Council resolution. "We analyzed the situation and spoke with all the key players. Naturally, we always coordinate and cooperate with regional representatives, in this case Palestine, because we, like everyone else, must take into account, first and foremost, the perspectives of the nations for whom all of these efforts are undertaken, whether in New York or elsewhere. It is a matter of stability, peace and the coexistence of all the countries and peoples of the Middle East," the diplomat emphasized.

"And in this regard, we naturally note that, with Trump at the helm, the US administration is inclined to propose new ideas. We observe both the positive aspects and, potentially, those that still require further work and refinement," Vershinin concluded.