Secrecy key to success in Ukraine talks with Washington — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on any potential progress in Ukraine talks between Russia and the United States, believing that secrecy is the best policy in this sensitive matter.

"It’s our prerogative to keep a lid on that," Peskov said in response to a question about whether the Russian side had put any tweaks on the peace plan for Ukraine on paper. "The more silence around these talks, the better chance of a good result," he argued, adding that the US negotiators, too, would be wise to follow this principle.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin, where the two spoke for about five hours about a Ukraine resolution.

Following the meeting, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov disclosed that Putin and Witkoff had discussed the gist of the US-drafted peace plan for Ukraine and territorial issues, among other things.

Alongside Ushakov, Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) took part in the talks. American businessman and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also joined the meeting.