Kremlin provides no details about 4 new documents related to US peace plan

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to elaborate on why Moscow received exactly four new documents related to the US peace plan for Ukraine and what they contain.

"No, we would not be characterizing anything at this time," he said in response to a question at the briefing.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov noted that after the first version of Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, Moscow received four more documents, which were discussed at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American envoys.