Britain wants to force Belgium to steal frozen Russian assets — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is trying to force other countries, including Belgium, to steal frozen Russian assets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, commenting on remarks by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Earlier, the Belgian Prime Minister stated in an interview with the newspaper La Libre that in the past, sovereign assets of any country were only frozen during conflicts and could be transferred to another country in case of defeat as reparations, but in the case of Russia, this scenario is extremely unlikely. "Stealing the frozen assets of another country, its sovereign funds - this has never been done before," he emphasized.

"Entirely true. Except for one thing - it has never been done before in Belgium. But it has been done in Britain. So Britain wants everyone else to start doing it. Common responsibility," Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel, commenting on De Wever’s words.

EU countries continue exploring ways to further finance Ukraine, including the potential use of frozen Russian assets in the West for this purpose. At the EU summit on October 23, Belgium opposed the European Commission’s plan to confiscate Russian assets under the pretext of providing Ukraine with a "reparations loan," citing concerns over Moscow’s retaliatory measures and demanding legal guarantees from EU countries that Belgium’s financial losses would be shared among all EU members. The decision on this matter was postponed until the EU summit in December, and the European Commission was tasked with preparing various loan options for Ukraine for 2026-2027. Earlier, a source told TASS that the European Commission would present a financing plan for Kiev for 2026-2027 to EU countries on December 3, which includes the seizure of Russian assets under a reparations loan scheme, which will effectively never be repaid.

Currently, around 210 billion euros in Russian sovereign assets are frozen in Europe. Of these, 185 billion euros are held in accounts at the Euroclear depository in Belgium. The Belgian government rejected an earlier European Commission proposal to seize those funds in October, citing fears of retaliatory measures from Russia.

Earlier, the European Commission estimated Kiev’s need for external military and financial aid at 13.7 billion euros in 2026-2027. To this end, the EC back in October proposed expropriating 140 billion out of nearly 210 billion euros of sovereign assets of the Russian Central Bank frozen in Europe. Using these funds, the EC proposes to allocate a reparations loan, which Kiev is supposed to repay if it receives reparations from Russia.