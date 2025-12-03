MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The current Ukrainian leadership's penchant for corruption is well known, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, responding to a question from TASS.

He made the remark in the context of the EU corruption scandal involving former head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini and former members of her staff.

"Corruption in Kiev and the corrupt habits of the Kiev regime are well known," Peskov said in response to a question about whether the current EU representatives could suffer the same fate, given the structure of their relations with Kiev.

On December 2, the European Commission and the European Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Belgian police and the European Public Prosecutor's Office had conducted searches at the headquarters of the European External Action Service in Brussels, the College of Europe in Bruges, and several private homes, during which "three individuals were detained." They are accused of tender fraud, including the European diplomatic service's bid for a training program for young European diplomats at the College of Europe. Those detained include Federica Mogherini, head of the College of Europe, and Stefano Sannino, former Secretary General of the European Diplomatic Service. According to Italian media, the detainees were released because "there is no risk of them absconding."

At the same time, Kiev finds itself in the middle of its own corruption scandal. On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. The homes of businessman Timur Mindich, known in some circles as Vladimir Zelensky's "wallet," Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who was later dismissed, and the company Energoatom were searched. According to investigators, participants in the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million. That same day, NABU began publishing excerpts from recordings of conversations in Mindich's apartment in which corruption schemes were discussed. A total of 1,000 hours of audio recordings are available.