Putin-Trump telephone call possible at any moment — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A telephone call between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, can be promptly organized at any moment, but the most important thing now is to achieve results at the expert level, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"A telephone call is possible at any time and there is an opportunity of organizing it promptly," Peskov said at a news briefing and referred to statements made earlier by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov about the work that was underway at the expert level.

"It is at the expert level that certain results should be achieved, which will then form the basis for contacts at the highest level," he added.

Ushakov said at a briefing following Putin's meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow that the possibility of a summit between Russia and the United States would depend on the progress achieved through the work of aides, representatives of the foreign ministries of the two countries, etc.