Russia believes talks with US better held in private — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that Russia-US talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict are better held in private, and the Americans agree with that, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We believe that in this case, it’s better to hold talks in private," he pointed out, when asked if the secret details of the discussions could be made public in the West. "In this case, we don’t support the megaphone-style diplomacy. And we can see that the Americans follow the same principle," Peskov added.

He corrected a reporter who called US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement about the main point of contention "a bogus story." "It’s not a bogus story but a statement by the secretary of state," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

The US secretary of state said earlier that the focus of talks was on the 20% of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory that was still under Kiev’s control.