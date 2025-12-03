Kremlin unaware of foreign journalists seeking to visit Krasnoarmeysk, Kupyansk

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware of any foreign journalists wishing to visit the cities of Krasnoarmeysk and Kupyansk that the Russian army has taken control of, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"We aren’t aware of any [foreign journalists wishing to travel to Krasnoarmeisk and Kupyansk], but we have no doubt that they may appear later," he noted, when asked if the Kremlin was aware of any foreign media workers wishing to visit the two cities in the special military operation zone.

The Kremlin spokesman added that on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had reiterated his invitation for foreign journalists to come and witness the situation in Krasnoarmeisk and Kupyansk firsthand. "He did invite them, that’s right. He said all those who wanted to visit could come. And they really can do it. Such visits can be arranged if necessary," Peskov specified.

Russian media workers continue to work there, "even though it’s quite dangerous," he added.

Putin said earlier that Russia invited foreign journalists, including Ukrainians, to visit the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region to see for themselves what the situation was like there. The president first made such an invitation in October.