MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Mine clearing activities are underway at the infrastructure of the liberated city of Volchansk, and the civilian population is receiving the needed humanitarian aid, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"Demining of infrastructure facilities in the liberated territory is currently underway. The civilian population is being provided with the necessary humanitarian aid," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the task to liberate the city set by the Battlegroup North command has been accomplished, which testifies to the high level of planning and execution of this operation. The actions of the units' personnel during the liberation of Volchansk were distinguished by high coordination and professionalism, the ministry emphasized. "Neutralization by fire of enemy strongholds and centers of resistance, identified using drone aircraft, made it possible to break through enemy defense," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces used Volchansk as a defensive stronghold along the Volchya River. Liberation of the city allowed for the expansion of the security buffer zone in the Kharkov Region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a frontline command center late on November 30 to hear reports on the liberation of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region.