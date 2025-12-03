Those who say Putin rejected US peace plan are wrong — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the US peace plan for Ukraine is incorrect, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"No, it wouldn't be correct to say so," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether claims that Putin rejected the US peace plan for Ukraine could be considered accurate.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov stated that a compromise peace plan for a settlement in Ukraine had not yet been found. "Some American proposals [for a peace settlement] look more or less acceptable, but they need to be discussed. Part of the wording we were offered is unacceptable," Ushakov explained.