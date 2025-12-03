West prolongs Ukraine conflict to hide own problems — Russian security official

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Western politicians advocate prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, masking the catastrophic situation in their countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Yury Kokov said, addressing the BRICS+ 2025 Counter-Terrorism Conference.

"It is clear that destructive Russophobic tendencies of most modern Western politicians are driven primarily by internal crises and the desire to divert the attention of their citizens from systemic social and economic problems," he said. "The more severe these problems and the worse the situation of the population in these countries, the more vivid and aggressive the image of the external enemy becomes, and the more hysterical the rhetoric about an impending large-scale war."

Kokov noted that the EU leadership and the authorities of European countries are ready to spend billions from their budgets at the expense of their own people. "The clearest manifestation of their cynicism and hypocrisy is the financing of hostilities [in Ukraine] from the so-called European Peace Facility. At the same time, most of these funds end up in the accounts of affiliated companies and are simply plundered by the Ukrainian leadership, their cronies, and lobbyists from the European Union," he added.