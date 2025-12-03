Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 40 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, December 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the region’s emergency response headquarters reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Murom and Novaya Tavolzhanka came under two bombardments by two shells and attacks by three drones, of which two were shot down. In Shebekino, two men were injured in a drone attack on a car. The injured men were hospitalized in medium severity condition. A vehicle was damaged. In addition, two buildings, two tractors, a bus, two cars and a truck were damaged on the premises of an enterprise in the town," the headquarters said in a statement.

Air defense systems shot down 17 Ukrainian UAVs over Belgorod, the Belgorodsky, Gubkinsky, Korochansky, Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Alekseyevsky, Novooskolsky and Starooskolsky districts, with no damage or casualties reported in the municipalities. Air defenses shot down another ten Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs over the Chernyansky district. Information on the consequences is being specified, the headquarters reported.

The Borisovsky district was attacked by three Ukrainian UAVs, of which two were shot down. A car was damaged in the attack. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under two bombardments by two munitions. Also, a Ukrainian UAV dropped four explosives, with no consequences, it said.

The Graivoronsky district came under seven bombardments by 16 munitions and attacks by 11 drones, of which two were suppressed. The attacks damaged private homes, an outbuilding, an electricity transmission line, a garage and an administrative building, the headquarters reported.