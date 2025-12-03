Russian diplomat castigates West for supporting terrorism in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Western countries support terrorism and extremism in Ukraine, seeking to exploit it to achieve their geopolitical goals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said at a BRICS+ anti-terrorism conference dubbed National and Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategies Amid Emerging Security Challenges and Threats.

He pointed out that the West often tends to "use terrorist organizations to achieve its selfish geopolitical goals in various parts of the world."

"Using terrorists and extremists to achieve geopolitical goals is a widespread practice in Ukraine, as neo-Nazis nurtured by the West conduct terrorist attacks on infrastructure facilities and civilians in Russia [using] weapons provided by the Westerners," Lyubinsky emphasized.

The Russian deputy foreign minister added that the Kiev regime "not only employs overtly terrorist methods but also closely cooperates with international terror groups and transnational criminal networks, particularly to train militants to fight against legitimate governments, especially on the African continent.".