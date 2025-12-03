Russia sees no desire from West to pool efforts in fight against terrorism — MFA

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia perceives a lack of genuine commitment from the West to unify efforts against terrorism, viewing their approach as a means of advancing neo-colonialist ambitions and maintaining global dominance, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky.

"Despite the rising global threat of terrorism, we see little genuine willingness among the collective West to foster meaningful international cooperation against these dangers," Lyubinsky stated at the BRICS+ 2025 anti-terrorism conference, titled National and Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategies Amid Emerging Security Challenges and Threats. "Instead, Western nations frequently politicize the anti-terrorism agenda and apply double standards. They fail to view terrorism as an unequivocal evil or pursue a zero-tolerance policy. Rather, they exploit it as a tool to advance neo-colonial objectives, pressure sovereign states, and secure their own dominance — often through military interventions that perpetuate regional instability."

The diplomat emphasized Russia’s firm stance against the West’s use of terrorist groups for geopolitical interests across various regions, calling such practices unacceptable.