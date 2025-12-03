FACTBOX: Fire at oil depot in Tambov Region as 102 drones attack Russia overnight

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed 102 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The fall of UAV debris sparked a fire at an oil depot in the Tambov Region. Several fuel tanks sustained minor damage following a drone raid in the Voronezh Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the raid and its impact.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and shot down 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 26 UAVs were downed over the Belgorod Region, 22 over the Bryansk Region, 21 over the Kursk Region, 16 over the Rostov Region, seven over the Astrakhan Region, six over the Saratov Region, and four over the Voronezh Region.

Consequences

- Several fuel tanks sustained insignificant damage in a Ukrainian UAV raid on the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Drone debris started a fire at an oil depot in the Tambov Region, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said.

Airport closures

- Temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports of Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Grozny, Magas, Tambov, Penza, Samara, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, and Yaroslavl.

- These restrictions have now been lifted.