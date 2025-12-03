Search for compromise, confidential discussions: Kremlin hosts Putin-Witkoff meeting

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A peace agreement on Ukraine is now closer than before, but the steps that have been taken aren’t sufficient to achieve the result that will suit all, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, commenting on a five-hour-long meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov pointed out that Putin had sent a number of important political messages to US President Trump through Witkoff. However, in Ushakov’s words, the parties have not yet reached a compromise on a peace plan for Ukraine. They agreed not to disclose the essence of the Moscow talks.

TASS has gathered the key points from comments on the meeting.

Washington’s comment

Rubio stated that while in Moscow, US officials had sought to find a way to settle the conflict in Ukraine, with the 20% of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory that Kiev still controls being the main point of contention.

The secretary of state noted that the US administration did not see continued support for Kiev as a realistic strategy.

According to him, the United States believes Russia and Ukraine are now closer to a peace agreement than ever in the past three years, but it’s not enough to achieve the final goal.

Rubio pointed out that the US continued to work on resolving the conflict, but it was up to Moscow and Kiev to make a decision to end it.

Moscow’s statements

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), described the meeting as "productive."

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov observed that the Putin-Witkoff meeting was constructive, useful, and substantive. According to him, the parties were able to thoroughly discuss ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine, particularly focusing on territorial issues.

Ushakov stated that the specific wording of Washington’s peace plan had not been discussed, with the focus being on the essence of related documents. He added that Russia had received four versions of the US peace plan for Ukraine after the initial one.

According to Ushakov, no compromise on the Ukraine peace plan has been reached yet as "some US proposals look more or less acceptable but need to be discussed." "Some of the proposals presented to us don’t suit us. That said, work will continue," Ushakov elaborated.

Ushakov declined to specify the proposals Russia found unsuitable: "We agreed with our American colleagues that we will not disclose the essence of the talks we held. This is quite logical. The talks were completely confidential and classified."

He also said that Putin had sent a number of important political messages to US President Donald Trump through Witkoff.

Witkoff’s plans

After the meeting, the US delegation announced plans to return directly home instead of traveling to Kiev, Ushakov told a briefing.

Witkoff’s plane did not make any intermediate stops in Europe and was handed over to Canadian air traffic controllers at about 4:45 a.m. GMT, a source in Europe’s air traffic control told TASS.

Russia-US meeting

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff, focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, lasted about five hours.

The Russian delegation also involved Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, while the US was also represented by Jared Kushner, entrepreneur, investor, and founder of the Affinity Partners company.