Russian troops take up advantageous positions near Vilcha in Kharkov Region — expert

LUGANSK, December 3. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced further south in the Kharkov Region and taken up advantageous positions in the area of Vilcha, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In Vilcha in the Kharkov Region, forward units of Russian troops have advanced southward and taken up more advantageous lines and positions," the military expert said.

Marochko also reported about other positive changes in the Kharkov direction. In particular, Russian troops expanded the area under their control northwest of Liman where they completed mopping up most of the buildings.

In addition, Russian troops adjusted the engagement line in the area of Degtyarnoye and improved frontline positions in the Khatneye-Dvurechanskoye sector, he said.