MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North assault teams have entered Volchansk in the Kharkov Region without losses, despite heavy enemy fire, said a serviceman known by the call sign "Khirurg" in a video provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"The enemy used everything they could: from artillery to unmanned aerial vehicles, so-called waiting drones and FPV drones. During the whole operation of our battalion's units we have not suffered losses," said the fighter whose task included covertly moving assault groups into combat positions.

He added that Russian troops used both maps and drones to scout the area while entering the city, and also relied on their own memory and intuition. "Sometimes we had to use maps. But otherwise, we did everything using our feet, hands and eyes. In some places, our reconnaissance team used drones when they couldn't see the path. We had to walk, like in the good old days," the serviceman said.

According to the assault team commander using the call sign "Veter," after the liberation of Volchansk, the Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive, while the Ukrainian troops surrender. "Volchansk has been taken! We're clearing the area, dislodging scattered enemy groups that are retreating and surrendering. Battalions are moving forward and taking up positions. The city is under our control," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov reported that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief had been informed of the liberation of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region.