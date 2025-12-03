Putin-Modi summit to give start to new bilateral defense cooperation projects — official

NEW DELHI, December 3. /TASS/. The upcoming Russian-Indian summit will give a start to the development of new military-technical projects between Russia and India, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS.

"Any meeting between the leaders of Russia and India gives a start to the development of new areas of cooperation. I am confident that the upcoming visit will not be an exception," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5. New Delhi will host the 23rd Russian-Indian summit.

The upcoming visit is of great importance, as it will provide an opportunity to discuss the extensive scope of Russia-India relations of a special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing pressing international and regional issues, the Kremlin emphasized.