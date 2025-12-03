MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West shot down six Ukrainian aircraft-type drones and 52 Vampire heavy attack hexacopters over the past day, said press center head Leonid Sharov.

"The air defense units and mobile firing groups of the group shot down six unmanned aerial vehicles of the airplane type and 52 heavy attack hexacopters of the enemy of the Vampire type in the air. In addition, 13 electronic warfare stations, 32 unmanned aircraft control points and four field ammunition depots were discovered and destroyed," he said.

Dmitry Miskov, an officer of Battlegroup East's press center, said that during the day the group destroyed five enemy’s unmanned aircraft control points.

"The operators of the attack unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed an ammunition depot, a material depot, a Starlink satellite communications station and an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle," Miskov added.