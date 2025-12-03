MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia has submitted evidence of the killings of civilians in Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region by Ukraine to the UN Security Council and the OSCE, Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Definitely, that's what we're doing. That is, now our representatives, at least in the UN Security Council, the OSCE, and the OSCE security forum have this data," the diplomat told Izvestia newspaper.

According to him, new evidence of Ukrainian crimes is emerging, which "hardly increases its credibility in the eyes of Kiev's allies. "

According to Miroshnik, foreign mercenaries may also be involved in the killings of civilians. At least, as the diplomat said, the interviewed eyewitnesses confirmed the presence of Americans, Irish and Poles there. However, there is no evidence of their involvement in the torture of civilians, he said.