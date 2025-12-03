MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) does not respond to the lawlessness of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, and of the governments of the Baltic states and Moldova, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article he contributed to Rossiyskaya Gazeta timed to coincide with the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

He said that the situation with the "human dimension," or the so-called "third basket" of the OSCE, which the West used to interfere in the internal affairs of the USSR and modern Russia, is far from the best. "Urgent tasks such as promoting intercultural dialogue, combatting manifestations of neo-Nazism, Islamophobia, and Christianophobia, and protecting the rights of ethnic minorities and believers have been wiped out from the agenda," he said.

"The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the infamous ODIHR, overlooks its duties and pays no heed to lawless conduct of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime and the ruling circles of the Baltic states and Moldova, which adopt racist laws and subject local Russian population to ruthless discrimination."

Lavrov stressed that instead, the ODIHR is arbitrarily, with extra-budgetary funds not approved by consensus of the participating states churning out false reports about Russia's "violation of international humanitarian law" during the Ukrainian conflict.