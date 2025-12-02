OSCE ignores censorship of Russian media — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) turns a blind eye to the censorship of Russian media in Western countries and uses visa restrictions to prevent Russian representatives from attending the organization’s meetings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The OSCE is also looking the other way when it comes to censoring Russian media in the West even though its documents clearly state that each participating state must ensure free access to information. Using the visa lever, Russian civil society representatives are prevented from attending the OSCE events. Clearly, the organizers fear hearing the truth about what is actually happening in our country," he stated in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta ahead of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

Lavrov noted that in October, the Polish side, which organizes the annual Human Dimension Conference, revoked visas for the Russian delegates one day before departure claiming that Russian NGOs are allegedly helping "promote Russia’s interests, including spreading propaganda and disinformation about ‘aggression against Ukraine.’ It’s propaganda and disinformation at their finest, the Polish variety this time," the top diplomat concluded.