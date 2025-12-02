Having destroyed OSCE's military-political aspect, West wants to ruin dialogue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. NATO and European Union countries have destroyed the military-political dimension of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and are now seeking to dismantle the structured dialogue on its main platform for discussing military security issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta marking the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

"NATO and EU members, not Russia, dismantled the OSCE’s politico-military dimension," he noted. "Despite resistance from NATO and the EU, Russia has so far managed to prevent the abolition of the consensus rule in the work of the Forum for Security Cooperation (FSC) which is the OSCE’s main platform for addressing military security issues. However, much is being done to undermine the structured dialogue launched in 2016 within the FSC," Lavrov pointed out.

The foreign minister also stressed that Western countries blocked the entry into force of the Agreement on Adaptation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. "Washington terminated the Open Skies Treaty. The 2011 Vienna Document is the only remaining instrument from the OSCE’s first basket which is complied with by Western countries very selectively, and some of them don’t comply with it at all," he said.

In this regard, Lavrov noted that hopes that the Security Cooperation Forum would help develop military contacts between countries "failed to materialize.".