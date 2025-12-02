OSCE fails to become honest broker in regional conflicts — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has failed to act as an honest broker in resolving regional conflicts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The organisation’s critical functions as envisioned by its founders include early warning and dispute resolution. The OSCE has failed to become an honest broker in resolving regional conflicts," he stated in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta ahead of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

"For example, in Transnistria, where in 2003 a peace plan already initialed through Russia’s mediation was not signed at the last moment by Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin, who gave in to Western leaders’ pressure. The OSCE abandoned the principle of impartiality in the Ukraine crisis with Berlin and Paris turning a blind eye to Kiev sabotaging the 2015 Minsk Agreements and the crimes committed by Ukrainian armed formations against civilians in Donbass, starting with the 2014 ‘anti-terrorist operation’ to this day. This Ukrainisation has affected the economic dimension as well," the foreign minister said.

Lavrov added that the OSCE has discarded all achievements on combatting corruption, developing transport infrastructure, and digitalization. "It has reached the point where, contrary to the spirit and letter of Helsinki, unilateral coercive measures are being justified at the Vienna venue. Russian representatives are denied visas to participate in the OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum in Prague," the top diplomat said.

He emphasized that the OSCE could not agree on a single ministerial-level document since 2017 even on such a unifying topic as countering terrorism and drug trafficking. "Combatting transnational threats, when it is discussed at all, is considered only through the lens of the Ukraine crisis," the foreign minister concluded.