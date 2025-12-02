Russian top diplomat calls OSCE state of affairs ‘desperate’

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the state of affairs within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) "desperate."

"In just a few days, on December 4-5, the OSCE Ministerial Council will gather in Vienna for an annual meeting. Russia has traditionally been active in this consultative mechanism. Considering the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act, the Russian delegation will focus on the origins of the current state of affairs at the Vienna platform. I will say right away that the situation is desperate," he stated in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta ahead of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

The top diplomat noted that upon its establishment in 1994, the OSCE brought together former members of the Warsaw Treaty Organization, NATO members, and neutral states. Lavrov added that a crucial political commitment had been enshrined at the top level - "not to strengthen one’s security at the expense of the security of others."

"The problem is that the OSCE participating states representing the collective West did not honor this commitment and instead opted for a European security system based on NATO. From the mid-1990s onward, they carried out NATO’s eastward expansion contrary to the assurances once given to the Soviet leadership not to do so. At the same time, supported by the EU bureaucracy in Brussels, NATO turned the OSCE into a mechanism for promoting Western interests in the area east of Vienna to the detriment of pan-European objectives," the foreign minister emphasized.

Russia’s top diplomat recalled that the pan-European process was launched in the 1960s to overcome divisions inside Europe, ease military and political tensions, as well as to promote trade and economic cooperation. "After the Cold War and bloc confrontation ended, there was a chance to form pan-European architecture of equal and indivisible security. The OSCE could well have become its cornerstone," Lavrov said.

The Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the organization’s main decision-making and governing body, traditionally meets at the end of each calendar year. In 2025, the OSCE’s rotating presidency is held by Finland. At the December 4-5 summit, Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.