LONDON, December 2. /TASS/. If Ukraine refuses from peace talks now, settlement terms will be worse for it in the future, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said.

"In three last months, during the autumn, we have liberated 86 settlements. And the tempo of our advancement is increasing," he said in an interview with the Sky News Arabia television channel.

"So, if he (Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) will stand out of it (the peace deal - TASS), then simply we will continue movement in a higher tempo and we will get much more of Ukraine territory, and they will have to withdraw. And the terms and conditions of future negotiations will be much worse for Ukrainians," he warned, adding that the deal "will be done and on our conditions" in the long run.