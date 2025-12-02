Putin's meeting with Witkoff underway for about three hours now

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has been underway for about three hours.

The start of the conversation was announced at around 7:35 p.m. Moscow time (4:35 p.m. GMT), and no information has yet been released regarding its conclusion.

On the Russian side, the talks are also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev. On the US side, entrepreneur and investor Jared Kushner, the founder of Affinity Partners, is participating.