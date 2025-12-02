Witkoff comes to Moscow to talk specifics of peace deal with Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The goal of US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s current visit to Moscow is to try to nail down concrete provisions of a framework peace deal with Ukraine, a Russian expert said.

"I think that this is a very important, milestone visit. To my mind, we could be at a fork in the road. In the long run, things will unfold in a way that efforts will continue in a bid to find a compromise variant of agreements through further talks. It is not ruled out that the talks will reveal that the sides’ positions are poles apart and no compromise solution will be possible," Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin told TASS.

At the same time, in his words, Witkoff’s current visit will differ from his previous trips to Moscow. "Back then, it was about a peace agreement in general. And the sides agreed that they could shoot for one. And now it is about concrete provisions, if not a draft then an outline of the agreement," he stressed, adding that meetings with the Ukrainian side demonstrated that "there are serious gaps which need to be bridged.".