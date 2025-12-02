Ukrainian authorities live 'on another planet,' unaware of frontline reality — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities behave as if they live on another planet, as they are ignorant to the current economic situation in their country and the situation on the battlefront, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It seems to me that the Ukrainian leadership is now dealing with other matters, and not with the situation in the combat zone. On the whole, it looks like they are living somewhere on another planet. And given that [Vladimir Zelensky] is on the road with his hand out, he probably doesn’t have time to see the state of affairs in the economy, and even more so at the battlefront," Putin said at a press conference commenting on Ukrainian media reports that the Ukrainian forces have allegedly been in Kupyansk for several days.

The Russian president reminded journalists at the press conference that Kupyansk has been under the control of the Russian military for several weeks already.

Since the start of autumn, the Russian military has liberated a total of 87 settlements in the special military operation zone, including Kupyansk, which served as a major hub for the Ukrainian military’s provision on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky recently announced during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Ukrainian forces were allegedly in control of Kupyansk.