Russian army controls Krasnoarmeysk, former major Ukrainian stronghold, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was a major fortified area of the Ukrainian forces just recently, but it is now completely under the control of the Russian army. However, there are still those who doubt this, President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with journalists.

"Along with a number of other fortified areas, this was also one of the Ukrainian forces' most fortified stronghold. Today, it is entirely in the hands of the Russian army, as the commander of the Battlegroup Center has reported. This question [about the Russian Armed Forces' control over the city] apparently arises because there are still doubts about whether this is actually the case. If anyone has doubts, we have already discussed this matter," Putin stated.

According to the Russian president, from Krasnoarmeysk, "from this bridgehead," the Russian army can easily advance in any direction the General Staff deems most appropriate.

"That is precisely why the Ukrainian side has always designated it as a priority in the Donetsk People's Republic. Our armed forces regarded it similarly, along with a number of other fortified areas," Putin concluded.