Putin begins meeting on Ukraine with Witkoff, Kushner

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with US negotiators who have arrived in Moscow: special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, a TASS correspondent reported.

The talks will focus on resolving the Ukrainian crisis and the US proposals on the matter, the correspondent noted.

There is no clear time limit for the meeting; it will last "as long as necessary," the Kremlin explained. According to it, Putin, Witkoff, and Kushner will discuss the agreements reached between Kiev and Washington in search of a peaceful settlement.

The US had previously proposed a 28-point plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The document was met with dissatisfaction by Kiev and its European partners, who sought substantial revisions. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the peace plan. US President Donald Trump later said that the initial US plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the plan had been reduced from 28 to 22 points.

On November 30, delegations from the US and Ukraine met in southern Florida to continue negotiations. Following the meeting, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said that the talks had been constructive, but that much work remained to be done. He added that the US was optimistic about a peaceful settlement, but remained realistic overall.

The Kremlin noted that Washington is keeping Moscow informed about the agreement and the details of the plan. Russia will therefore have up-to-date information by the time of the meeting. Russia is not disclosing any details, explaining that it does not intend to conduct indirect negotiations. Moscow also pointed out that, thus far, no draft agreement has been formulated; rather, there is only a "sketch" or "set of questions." Putin noted that this could form the basis for future agreements, but it is too early to discuss final versions.