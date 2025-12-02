Russian army is liquidating 15 trapped Ukrainian battalions near Kupyansk — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian army has begun liquidating a group of 15 Ukrainian battalions trapped near Kupyansk on the left bank of the Oskol River, President Vladimir Putin has told the media.

He noted that Kupyansk – both its right and left bank parts – has been completely in the hands of the Russian army for several weeks, and the complete liberation of the neighboring village of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy can be expected in a few days.

"In addition, I let me remind you that an enemy group of 15 battalions is trapped on the left bank of the river. Russian troops have begun liquidating it," Putin said.