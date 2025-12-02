Russian army to fully liberate Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in several days — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region will be fully liberated from Ukrainian troops in several days, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I think that we will take the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in several days," the Russian president said.

There are about 2,000 buildings in Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and some 650 of them are already under the Russian army’s control. Russian troops are actively advancing in the town, the head of state said.

Kupyansk-Uzlovoi is a separate settlement located a little further south along the bank of the Oskol River. As many as 15 battalions of the Ukrainian army are blocked on the left bank of the river. Russian troops have already begun to eliminate them, Putin said.