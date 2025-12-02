Russia to continue honoring commitments towards foreign counterparties — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Despite all the challenges and pressure from the outside, Russia will continue pursuing its sovereign economic policy and meet all obligations towards counterparties, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the VTB "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum.

"We will continue building up the sovereign economic policy, act externally on the basis of our own national interests, needs of the domestic business and our citizens, honor obligations towards foreign counterparties and build up cooperation with nations interested in it," the head of state said.

Russia feels pressure from the outside at present but it is successfully coping with all the challenges, including in the economic sphere, the Russian leader added.