Top Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss prospects for Ukrainian settlement — MFA

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed prospects for settling the crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following talks in Moscow.

"Considerable attention was paid to the prospects of settling the Ukrainian crisis by eliminating the root causes of the conflict and taking Russia's fundamental interests into account, as well as the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and other topics of mutual interest," the statement said.

The ministry highlighted that "following the talks, the parties noted broad agreement or similarity of positions on all key issues of bilateral cooperation and the global agenda, which predetermines the stable positive dynamics of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership, regardless of the complex external geopolitical background."

"In light of the geopolitical situation in Eurasia, the need for collaborative efforts to implement Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to establish a new security architecture on the continent was emphasized," the statement noted. The Russian side also confirmed its support for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global governance initiative.

The ministers discussed the most pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, focusing on the comprehensive implementation of agreements reached by Putin and Xi Jinping.

Next steps

"The foreign ministers of Russia and China held an in-depth exchange of views on the schedule of high-and senior-level contacts, including in light of China's APEC chairmanship," the ministry noted.

Lavrov and Wang Yi summed up their departments' cooperation in 2025 and "outlined further steps to strengthen foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including in the UN and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20, and other formats."

Wang Yi arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, with whom he also held the 20th round of consultations on strategic security issues today.