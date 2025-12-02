MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army faces a rapidly deteriorating situation near the Gaichur River after Russian troops liberated Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

After taking Dobropolye, Russia’s Battlegroup East units advanced by another 5 km to the south along the right bank of the Gaichur River and continued mopping up the interfluve area, the defense source said.

"The Ukrainian army’s position there continues to deteriorate rapidly. The enemy is losing its positions on the eastern bank of the Gaichur River, which creates conditions for liberating Varvarovka already in the immediate future," he said.

With the liberation of Dobropolye, the 37th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, 36th Army of the Battlegroup East has created a new bridgehead for crossing the river and further advancing westward deep into the Zaporozhye Region, he added.