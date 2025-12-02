MELITOPOL, December 2. /TASS/. After the liberation of Dobropolye, the Ukrainian troops driven out of the area are retreating to the urban settlement of Kamyshevakha, where they are attempting to reinforce the existing line of defense, member of the regional legislative assembly, deputy chairman of the defense committee Sergey Yurchenko told TASS.

"After liberating Dobropolye, the Ukrainian troops are retreating to Kamyshevakha, where they are attempting to quickly reinforce the line of defense, since there are no serious fortified areas beyond Gulyaipole. It's important to understand that Kamyshevakha is just over 30 kilometers from the Zaporozhye Region, it's actually on the city's fringes," he said.

According to Yurchenko, the Ukrainian army position in the Zaporozhye area is deteriorating daily.