Russia praises China's commitment to tasks set by presidents — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Beijing’s initiative in implementing tasks set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We greatly appreciate the attention that our Chinese friends, together with us, are paying to the tasks set by President Putin and President Xi Jinping," the top diplomat said, opening talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Lavrov noted that this year's meetings between the leaders on May 9 in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany and on September 3 in Beijing, when the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan was celebrated, have indeed laid additional foundations for further developing strategic cooperation and multifaceted partnership between the two countries. The foreign minister pointed to the fact that a special meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board had recently been held, which was devoted to the implementation of the tasks set by the leaders during the two summits.

The top diplomat specified that "the relevant departments of the Russian government's economic bloc are dealing with issues related to strengthening our cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, as well as in the humanitarian sphere." "Our task, of course, is first and foremost to ensure close coordination on international policy issues, including strategic stability, ensuring reliable security for Russia and China, and our joint actions in international agencies," Lavrov told Wang Yi. He mentioned the UN, the UN Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, and the G20 as examples of international agencies where Moscow and Beijing are working together.

Lavrov also noted that the Chinese delegation "had a busy day today working with the Russian Security Council." Earlier, Moscow hosted the 20th round of consultations on strategic security issues.

Welcoming Wang Yi, his Russian counterpart called him a "dear friend."