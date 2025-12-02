Envoy Witkoff travels around Moscow in Aurus

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff travels around Moscow in an Aurus car, a TASS correspondent reported.

The plane believed to have been carrying Witkoff landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport at around 1:46 p.m. local time (10:46 a.m. GMT). The car of Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, left Vnukovo Airport at 2:06 p.m., the correspondent added.

Later, Witkoff and Dmitriev had lunch together ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After dining at a Moscow restaurant, they walked around the city center, looked at the Bolshoi Theater, and then departed in their cars.

Putin is expected to meet Witkoff at the Kremlin after 2 p.m. GMT. The resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, including US proposals, will be a key topic of discussion. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the first part of the meeting would be open to the media. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will also represent the US at the talks.