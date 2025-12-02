State Duma ratifies agreement with India on procedures for dispatching troops, equipment

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. At a plenary session, the State Duma ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and India on procedures for dispatching military personnel, as well as military ships and aircraft, to each other's territory. The Russian Cabinet of Ministers submitted the document to the lower house of parliament in November.

"The agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of India on the procedures for dispatching military units, naval ships, and military aircraft of the Russian Federation to the territory of the Republic of India, and military units, naval ships, and military aircraft of the Republic of India to the territory of the Russian Federation, and the organization of their mutual logistical support, signed in Moscow on February 18, 2025, shall be ratified," the document states.

The explanatory note says that the agreement will streamline not only the dispatch of troops and equipment, but also their logistics. The established procedure will be used during joint exercises, training sessions, humanitarian aid, disaster relief efforts after natural and man-made disasters, and in other cases by agreement.

The Cabinet indicated that ratification of the document will simplify the mutual use of the two countries' airspace and the entry of Russian and Indian warships into each other's ports. Furthermore, the agreement will strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.