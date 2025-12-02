MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The advance by Russia’s Battlegroup East from two directions during the liberation of Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region deprived the Ukrainian army of maneuver and forced it to abandon some fortifications, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on December 2 that Battlegroup East units had liberated Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region.

"The advance by Battlegroup East units from two directions deprived the enemy of maneuvering ways and forced it to abandon some fortifications without attempts to organize defense," the ministry stressed.