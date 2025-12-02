Chennai - Vladivostok corridor is priority project for Russia, India — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. The eastern sea corridor between the port of Chennai in India and the Russian Far Eastern port of Vladivostok and the Iranian seaport of Chabahar are among the priority projects for Russia and India, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Chennai - Vladivostok [route] is on the agenda. It is one of priority projects and it is been discussed. It is considered to be a very beneficial transportation route. And the port of [Chabahar] you have mentioned, I also saw its name in various documents," he noted.

"We discuss these issues and both parties are interested in them. I have no doubts we will be able to achieve success in implementation of these projects," Peskov added.