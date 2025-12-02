{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia seeks to deepen strategic nuclear cooperation with India — Kremlin

According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has been involved in training personnel for nuclear power plants and it shares technology for peaceful nuclear power facilities with India, cooperation that he called "mutually advantageous indeed"

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Russia expects to work with India on nuclear projects and efforts to develop the Southeast Asian country’s peaceful nuclear industry to continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing for Indian media ahead of a Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

"We have been taking an active part in the building of India’s peaceful nuclear industry, and the famous Kudankulam [NPP]. Hopefully, this project will be continued. It certainly creates a separate industry in India," Peskov said.

According to him, Russia has been involved in training personnel for nuclear power plants and it shares technology for peaceful nuclear power facilities with India, cooperation that he called "mutually advantageous indeed."

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP), the largest nuclear power plant in the country and the flagship project between Russia and India in technological and energy cooperation, is up and running. The NPP is located in southern India, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The operator of the plant is the Nuclear Power Corporation of India. The Kudankulam NPP uses six power units with VVER-1000 reactors with an aggregate capacity of 6,000 MW. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 were commissioned in 2013 and 2016, operating at the nominal capacity level to supply electricity to southern India.

Assembly work is currently nearing completion at power units No. 3 and No. 4, and the construction of two third-stage units, No. 5 and No.6, has been launched. Russia’s state-owned nuclear power corporation Rosatom has contracted to supply fuel to power units at the Kudankulam NPP throughout their lifecycle.

Tags
Foreign policyDmitry PeskovIndia
Military operation in Ukraine
Russia’s advance near Dobropolye in Zaporozhye area deprives Ukrainian army of maneuver
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on December 2 that Battlegroup East units had liberated Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Ukrainian border agents instructed not to let Yermak leave country — lawmaker
The parliament’s work was blocked earlier, as a number of lawmakers, including those with the ruling Servant of the People party, demanded the resignation of Vladimir Zelensky’s office chief Andrey Yermak over possible involvement in corruption schemes
Read more
Trump's peace plan and Russian assets situation: Kremlin’s statements to Indian media
Dmitry Peskov expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India "will be successful"
Read more
ECB refuses to support €140 billion loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets — FT
The euro-zone regulator concluded that the Ukraine loan proposal put forward by the European Commission violated its mandate
Read more
Venezuelan army, nation ready to defend country from imperialist threats — Maduro
He emphasized that Venezuela "has its own professional defense doctrine and two hundred thousand well-armed soldiers ready to defend the country’s peace and sovereignty"
Read more
Brazil does not believe in US attack on Venezuela — CNN Brasil
Read more
FACTBOX: Recapping US envoy Steve Witkoff’s visits to Russia
This is the sixth meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff since the beginning of the year as Washington pushes to get a peace deal done
Read more
Situation in Guinea Bissau’s capital calm but tensions remain — Russian embassy
According to the embassy, despite an order from the authorities in power, many schools have not yet reopened
Read more
German economy eviscerated by EU’s sanctions on Russia — NI editor
According to Brandon Weichert, the Ukraine conflict has caused energy price inflation, economic strain, and, as a result, political tensions inside the EU
Read more
Thailand seeks India’s support for full membership in BRICS — foreign ministry
Thailand received notification from Russia about the kingdom’s accession to BRICS as a partner country effective January 1, 2025
Read more
Volchansk liberation helps expand security zone near Russian border — security officials
It also opened the way to Stary Saltov and Bely Kolodez
Read more
Warmongers shriek when peace gets closer — Russian envoy
Kirill Dmitriev noted that such "hysterical media crescendo is actually a good omen"
Read more
Europe done with guarantees project for Ukraine, waits for US clarifications — Macron
The French leader stressed that important discussions are set to be held in the coming days
Read more
Japan signals readiness to sign peace treaty with Russia — Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that "relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult period but the course toward resolving the problem of the ownership of the 'four northern islands' and signing a peace treaty remains unchanged"
Read more
Putin thanks military for liberation of Krasnoarmeysk
Regarding the Zaporozhye direction, Russian President stated that Ukrainian forces cannot match Russia's offensive pace
Read more
Battlegroup West’s assault units enter Krasny Liman in LPR — chief of General Staff
Three settlement in Kharkov Region liberated by Russian forces in November
Read more
Charles III deprives brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his last royal titles
According to the publication, "Andrew has already been stripped of his birthright to be a prince and an HRH and had his Duke of York title removed from the Roll of the Peerage"
Read more
German economy facing grave problems due to refusal to cooperate with Russia — expert
According to Professor Hans-Werner Sinn, the German economy is also suffering because the authorities "unilaterally tried to implement climate policy to save the world"
Read more
Lavrov to meet with visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier that Wang Yi will travel to Moscow on December 1 and 2
Read more
Putin visited frontline command center, heard report on liberation of Krasnoarmeysk
Apart from that, Commander of the Battlegroup Center Valery Solodchuk reported to the president about the progress in the elimination of a Ukrainian battlegroup near the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration
Read more
Belgian Foreign Minister urges to give up expropriation of Russian assets
According to Maxim Prevot, the best variant to quickly provide Ukraine with financial aid it needs is the classic common European loan
Read more
At least 45 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian Regions overnight
In particular, 14 UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Read more
CPC ships oil from SPM-1 at its marine terminal — company
The SPM-2 of CPC was earlier attacked by unmanned surface vehicles and suffered significant damage
Read more
EC readies new sanctions against Belarus for 'hybrid attacks' against Lithuania
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the situation at the border with Belarus is worsening
Read more
EU spends over 187 billion euros on Ukraine — Kallas
The EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy called for increasing funding for Ukraine, arguing that would help it on the battlefield
Read more
Europe pulls away from talks after undermining previous agreements on Ukraine — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister , there has been "almost no discussion" of European countries’ potential participation in the negotiations
Read more
Russian aviation authorities will not ban flights to Venezuela
Tourists recreating on Margarita Island will return back to Russia by a scheduled flight of Nordwind Airlines from the city of Porlamar
Read more
Ukraine peace plan not yet agreed — Macron
The French president thanked the United States for its mediatory efforts but stressed that he doesn’t want "to speak on behalf of US representatives" who will soon travel to Moscow to coordinate positions with the Russian leadership
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zelyony Gai, Dobropolye in Zaporozhye Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Macron trying to keep Europe from being sidelined from Ukraine deal — Russian expert
Yevgenia Obichkina described this as an attempt by the Europeans to save face and assert their role, especially the France-Britain pair which is currently trying to lead the coalition of the willing in support of Ukraine
Read more
Belgian police detain former EU foreign policy chief Mogherini — media
Federica Mogherini is detained due to an investigation into alleged corruption within the European Union’s diplomatic service
Read more
Europeans want to steal Russian money to support Kiev's 'war machine' — Kremlin
The freezing of assets was illegal, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Kallas believes expropriation of Russian assets to 'send message' to Moscow
The chief of European diplomacy said it will "definitely strengthen the European position vis-a-vis Moscow"
Read more
EC going to expropriate Russian assets in December — Kallas
Kaja Kallas said that Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks, but the other member-states have said that they are willing to share those risks
Read more
Kalashnikov completed large-scale delivery of SKAT 350M drones
The SKAT 350M is the most massively produced drone from Kalashnikov
Read more
FACTBOX: Fire at energy park in Oryol Region as 45 drones attack Russia overnight
There were no casualties
Read more
Commander of 57th Brigade of Ukrainian army raised $500 from each soldier monthly — POW
Corruption and extortion were rampant in the brigade, a Ukrainian soldier captured near Volchansk Igor Artsimovich said
Read more
Trump confirms phone talk with Maduro
Donald Trump declined to provide any details of the conversation
Read more
Germany missed out on deals with Russia when trying to draw Ukraine into NATO — economist
Hans-Werner Sinn noted that after the collapse of the USSR, amid a severe economic crisis, Russia's position was quite vulnerable, making it the perfect time to reach agreements with it
Read more
European Commission to present proposals on Russian assets seizure on December 3 — source
Concerns of Belgium and objections of the European Central Bank "did not influence the sequence of actions of the European Commission"
Read more
Kiev may alter its negotiating strategy following Yermak's resignation — Russian envoy
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Andrey Yermak was only giving the appearance of working
Read more
Macron expects to reach tradeoff on Russian assets by nearest EU summit
According to the French president, the goal is to complete the activities by the next EU Council meeting in December, and the European Commission will announce its decisions during the next coming days
Read more
France still seeking ways to directly participate in Ukraine conflict, Russia’s SVR says
The presence of French PMCs in Ukraine will be considered by Moscow as France’s direct engagement in hostilities against Russia
Read more
Trump demanded Maduro leave Venezuela by November 28 — Reuters
According to the agency, the Venezuelan leader expressed a willingness to leave the country with family members "provided he and his family members had full legal amnesty"
Read more
Moscow unable to share information on Syrian ex-President Assad’s stay in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that he also could not provide any information whether the former leader of Syria held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past year
Read more
Kiev lost its most elite formations in Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s adviser
Kiev had planned to deploy these groups "as an absolute last resort," Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Russian diplomat advises NATO to rein in 'escalatory' talk about preemptive strikes
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow sees such statements as a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to settle the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Putin’s special envoy heralds 'important day for peace' as Witkoff flies to Moscow
"The team that delivered US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace deal will be in Moscow to advance Trump’s peace agenda in Ukraine," Kirill Dmitriev wrote
Read more
Former German top brass believes there is a risk of Ukraine's disintegration
According to Harald Kujat, "the Ukrainian army is in such a state that an organized, effective defense is no longer possible"
Read more
Trump to make an announcement on Tuesday
According to the presidential schedule, prior to making an announcement, the US leader will hold a regular Oval Office meeting
Read more
Plane presumed to be carrying Witkoff departs US airspace — Air Traffic Controllers
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the US Presidential special envoy today
Read more
Krasnoarmeysk helps ensure further advancement of Russian troops — defense minister
The telegram congratulated the command and personnel of the 27th Guards Omsk-Novobug Red Banner Order of Bogdan Khmelnitsky Motor Rifle Division, the 30th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, and the 439th Motorized Rifle Regiment
Read more
Tens of thousands of iPhones brought to Gaza amid aid supplies issues — newspaper
According to The National, many Gazans are wondering why it’s phones that are being delivered to the enclave, and not food or construction materials
Read more
Zelensky fortunate US lacks candidate to replace him after Yermak resigned — expert
Vladimir Zharikhin noted that Andrey Yermak's departure represents a significant loss for Zelensky, as Yermak effectively "held all the reins of power" in Ukraine
Read more
Root causes of special operation must be addressed for settlement in Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that a number of future issues remain to be resolved
Read more
Kiev loses over 23,000 troops in battles for Volchansk in Kharkov Region
In Volchansk, the Ukrainian army involved 33 battalions reinforced with over 90 tanks, more than 320 armored vehicles, 37 multiple launch rocket systems and at least 50,000 personnel
Read more
United States objects to using Russia’s immobilized assets for Ukraine loan — Politico
During the summer, when the EU’s sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan visited Washington, US officials "told him in no uncertain terms that their plan was to return the assets to Russia after the signing of any peace plan," the report says
Read more
EU leaders, Zelensky make progress in Ukraine talks — von der Leyen
European Commission President said that the sides plan to table thier legal proposals this week
Read more
Belousov congratulates soldiers with liberation of Volchansk
It creates conditions for the advancement of the entire group of troops, Russian Defense Minister noted
Read more
Europe losing its say in Ukrainian settlement — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky added that European politicians continue "building Napoleonic plans in their Russophobic looking-glass world"
Read more
Press review: EU fails to hinder Ukraine peace and China’s Foreign Minister visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 2nd
Read more
Ukraine, Europe will not be able to stop settlement process — senior Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev characterized Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to France as an attempt to involve Paris in a negotiation process of which the country is not a part
Read more
Top Russian, Chinese officials hold consultations on strategic security
The discussions are conducted in a closed format with a limited number of participants
Read more
Russia, US would have long reached agreement on Ukraine if not for Europe — WSJ
According to the French official, Europe "finds itself alone" as Washington is pulling back in the region, meaning the continent must rely more on itself
Read more
Around 300 civilians evacuated from Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov as relocation begins
Denis Pushilin noted that the evacuated individuals have started to receive Russian passports
Read more
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Read more
Maduro tells US officials ready to resign in 18 months — media
According to the news agency, some US officials found the proposed delayed resignation acceptable as a potential solution to the conflict between Caracas and Washington
Read more
Putin waives visas for Chinese tourists
The measure will be in effect until September 14, 2026
Read more
US issues ultimatum demanding Maduro leave Venezuela — newspaper
According to one source, the leaders' phone call was "a last-ditch effort to avoid a direct confrontation"
Read more
Europe fears Putin, Witkoff to agree on unfavorable deal for Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Times, the Trump administration's interest in joint business projects with Russia is causing concern in Europe
Read more
Lithuania’s German-made UAV that crashed in Belarus was reconnaissance drone — TV
The Belarusian Interior Ministry revealed that the drone was sent to Belarus to scatter extremist materials
Read more
Germany's refusal to buy Russian energy led to financial crisis in municipalities — expert
Fyodor Basov recalled that financial difficulties for German municipalities have arisen repeatedly throughout history
Read more
Slovak PM says transferring Russian assets to Ukraine is illegal seizure
According to Robert Fico, Slovakia opposes the idea of transferring Russian assets to Kiev and is against any formats of further financing hostilities
Read more
Another tanker comes under attack off Turkish coast — Transport Ministry
The ship is proceeding toward Sinop with its engines operating
Read more
Attacks on tankers off Turkey indicate escalation of situation — Erdogan
The Turkish president stressed that Ankara cannot in any way justify these attacks
Read more
Fifteen EU states to send weapons worth billions of euros to Kiev under SAFE plan — EC
European Commission representative Thomas Regnier didn't provide the exact amount of support
Read more
Spain now requires visa from Russians even for transit — expert
Currently, to pass through this airport in transit, a Spanish transit visa is required, prior to 2025, there were no such restrictions, Chairman of the Russian Public Chamber's Coordination Council for Tourism said
Read more
Witkoff, Kushner to represent US side at meeting with Putin in Moscow — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will begin after 5:00 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
White House says optimistic about peace agreement on Ukraine
Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called the current activity shuttle diplomacy, when Washington "speaks equally with both sides"
Read more
US revokes visas for legal migrants deemed danger to country — White House
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio used his authority against individuals who pose risks to the country and should not have been admitted in the first place
Read more
Russian forces holding initiative along entire combat engagement line — Putin
Russian President noted that in recent days control has been established over several large settlements
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin to meet with Witkoff to discuss peace initiatives on Ukraine
The initial moments of the conversation will be open to the media
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian tanker Midvolga 2 targeted in Black Sea
Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport confirmed the incident
Read more
Macron will have to clear himself of supporting corruption in Ukraine — Russian MP
The French president said earlier after talks with Vladimir Zelensky that he doesn’t feel he has the right to "lecture" Ukraine over the corruption scandal unfolding there
Read more
Special Envoy Witkoff heads to Russia after Ukraine talks — White House
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently told reporters that Putin’s meeting with him is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2
Read more
Washington sees Umerov as possible replacement for Zelensky after Yermak scandal — expert
According to political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev, "the era of Zelensky’s rule" ended with Yermak’s resignation
Read more
Belarus lodges official protest to Lithuania following November 30 drone incident
The Belarusian foreign ministry condemned the incident as a provocation by Lithuania against Minsk and Warsaw
Read more
Pentagon halts contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry — German general
German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding said that the Trump administration had not warned about the termination of deliveries of some armaments to Kiev
Read more
French troops 'didn't sign up for war with Russia' — newspaper
The JDD report stated that French troops are now training under conditions designed to simulate the battlefield in Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine begins op to intimidate officials in Kharkov Region — Russian military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, both overt and covert measures are being carried out
Read more
NATO considering preemptive strikes in response to Russia's actions — admiral
Head of NATO’s Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also added that this approach goes beyond NATO’s traditional practices
Read more
Group of Japanese lawmakers meets with Chinese ambassador amid strained relations
During the meeting, the parties discussed, in particular, statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan, which became the cause of the worsening relations
Read more
BBC refuses to acknowledge False Information in Report on Protests in Georgia
The corporation stated that the report "includes hearing directly from the protestors themselves, multiple whistleblowers, UN experts and experts inside Georgia, as well as a medical study and written documents and reports"
Read more
Russia offers LNG supplies to Saudi Arabia
Russia and Saudi Arabia earlier held the joint investment and business forum
Read more
Russian troops liberate Klinovoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
NATO's 'preemptive strike' against Russia would trigger heavy response — Duma member
Mikhail Sheremet stressed that NATO's reckless, self-assured statements threaten not only their own populations but also global stability
Read more
Russian senator sees front collapsing for Ukraine, Kiev lacking resources to stabilize it
According to Alexander Voloshin, Kiev has been struggling to fight, as it does not effectively have resources for that
Read more
Japanese vessel expelled from waters of disputed islands — Chinese coast guard
China also called on Japan to "immediately cease all unlawful activities in these waters" and assured that it would continue patrols to protect national sovereignty
Read more
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Read more
Ukraine should show more urgency in negotiating peace deal with Russia — Austrian expert
Gerhard Mangott said that Ukraine "has been knocked off kilter because of the corruption scandal," and is experiencing significant problems with replenishing troops and financing
Read more
Shoigu, Wang Yi to hold strategic security consultations
According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, the two sides will discuss current matters of international and regional security, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as cooperation in military and military-technical spheres
Read more