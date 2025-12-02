Krasnoarmeysk helps ensure further advancement of Russian troops — defense minister

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The town of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic is of strategic importance and provides conditions for the further advance of Russian troops, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said in his congratulatory message to the servicemen upon the liberation of the town.

"The decisive actions have resulted in the liberation of the strategically important town of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which provides conditions for the further advance of the troop group," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Belousov as saying.

The ministry noted that the telegram congratulated the command and personnel of the 27th Guards Omsk-Novobug Red Banner Order of Bogdan Khmelnitsky Motor Rifle Division, the 30th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, and the 439th Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk.