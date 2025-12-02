Preparations for Putin’s state visit to India in full swing — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. Preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India are in full swing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We have a very busy schedule today. We are continuing preparations for President Putin's state visit to India. This is a key priority right now," Peskov said at a news briefing with Indian media outlets ahead the Russia-India Summit in New Delhi this week.

The Kremlin press service announced earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would make a state visit to India on December 4-5. The 23rd Russian-Indian summit will be held in New Delhi.

According to the Kremlin, the visit "is of great importance, as it provides an opportunity to discuss the entire extensive scope of Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing current international and regional issues."